Major Villain Returning in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution unsub Elias Voit is going to be causing more trouble. The official Criminal Minds Instagram account celebrated the Paramount+ revival going back into production for Season 2 with a series of behind-the-scenes photos. One of them included Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford posing with Joe Mantegna, proving that they may be enemies on-screen, but off, they are best buds.

It's not surprising that Gilford is returning, considering how Evolution's first season finale ended. Gilford's season-long unsub Voit, who was essentially running a network of serial killers, was finally caught. In the final seconds of the finale, Voit got a visitor in prison, but the visitor was never revealed. What was revealed, however, was that he knew what Goldstar was. The secret government project or program, whatever it could be, was mentioned throughout the first season, but by some of the higher-ups and not the BAU. With Voit coming back, viewers will hopefully find out who his visitor was and what it could all mean.

When Criminal Minds: Evolution was announced to be including a season-long unsub, it was hard to tell how that would go down. Most unsubs on the first 15 seasons of Criminal Minds were just on one episode, except for some who had multi-episode arcs. It seems like Gilford's Voit will continue his reign as Evolution's unsub, or perhaps the BAU will be dealing with yet another unsub on top of Voit. He may be in prison, but that doesn't mean it will be the end for him.

Confirmation of Zach Gilford's involvement in Criminal Mind: Evolution Season 2 comes around the time that it was revealed Josh Stewart will no longer be appearing. The actor has been recurring on Criminal Minds as William LaMontagne Jr. since Season 2. He married A.J. Cook's JJ and they have two sons, played by Cook's real sons. He had a pretty big storyline in the first season of Evolution when he had a cancer scare, but it seems like that is his last big storyline.

It's going to be exciting to see Zach Gilford back on Criminal Minds: Evolution, even if he will be bringing some more trouble to the BAU. A storyline for the upcoming season has yet to be revealed, as well as a premiere date. Since filming did just start, it might still be a while, but at least more details are slowly being released. Catch up on all 16 seasons of Criminal Minds on Paramount+ before Season 2 of Evolution premieres.