'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Star Kirsten Vangsness Shares Video With Update Fans Will Love

Fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution are now one step closer to Season 2. More than a year after Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival debuted, and after the series hit a major snag when production was placed on hold, filming on Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 has officially begun, with actress Kirsten Vangsness, who portrays Penelope Garcia, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

The video, shared Tuesday and simply captioned, "OH HELLO FANCY DAY JOB," documented the actress' return to set. It did not, however, reveal much if any information about the upcoming season, instead only showing brief behind-the-scenes glimpses, including a clip of Garcia's quirky desk. One moment in the video did show Vangsness walking through a door that lead to an apartment, which is not part of the FBI offices in Quantico, Virginia, where the BAU is based. Although several other accounts attached to the series – including the official Criminal Minds and Paramount+ accounts, as well as fellow star Joe Mantegna – commented on the post, they also did not share any further details.

An expansion of the original CBS series that ran from 2005-2020, Criminal Minds: Evolution, per the show's synopsis, follows "the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time." Along with Vangsness and Mantegna, it stars original cast members A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joined the cast for the debut season.

Following the show's premiere in November 2022, Paramount+ renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season in Janaury 2023. Due to the Hollywood labor disputes, production on Season 2 was delayed. Brewster, who stars as Emily Prentiss, teased in November that they would "start filming mid January at a break neck pace to get episodes to you ASAP!" The 10-episodes second season does not have a premiere date at this time.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon also executive producing. All episodes of Criminal Minds and Criminal Minds: Evolution are available to stream on Paramount+. You can subscribe to Paramount+ here.