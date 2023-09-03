Major NBC Show Hits Prime Video — But Some Episodes Are Missing

L.A. Law may finally be on Prime Video, but it's not all good news. According to TVLine, the NBC legal drama landed on the Amazon streaming service at the beginning of August. However, many viewers discovered that not every episode from the show's eight-season run is available. When it dropped, many were having trouble watching, but at least 132 of the 172 episodes had been added. Prime Video had said that there was a delay in the delivery for the remaining 40 episodes, but a month later, they have yet to be added.

Now Prime says that the remaining episodes will be added "in the coming weeks," but a date has yet to be released. There were a lot of episodes that were added, according to a user on Twitter, but there are still some missing, and there's no telling when they could be joining the rest. As of now, there doesn't seem to be a concrete reason for the delay. It's possible there were some technical issues or rights issues that made it so Prime Video wasn't able to obtain the 40 episodes. Which does happen quite often. At least fans of the classic series will know that they will soon be able to watch L.A. Law in full, and the wait will be worth it.

Premiering in 1986, L.A. Law is exactly what you think it would be. It centers on the partners, associates, and staff at a Los Angeles law firm. It starred an ensemble cast that included Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Richard Dysart, and Susan Dey. Steven Boncho and Terry Louise Fisher created the series, which ran for eight seasons. It's been praised for how accurate American law and the people who practice it are portrayed. With the series now on Prime, maybe it can inspire some future lawyers. That is, once all 172 episodes are available.

Fans could watch some of L.A. Law while waiting for the remaining episodes. It seems a good chunk of the series has become available. Maybe while binge-watching, the rest will be added. It does seem that while all of Season 1 is available, fans will only be able to watch the first three episodes of Season 2 before hitting a missing episode. There are other ways to watch it, but since Prime looks to be in the midst of adding episodes, it shouldn't be long before the complete series is available to stream.