Classic ABC Sitcom Finally Available to Stream on Prime Video

Spin City is coming to Prime! ComicBook reports that all six seasons of the classic ABC sitcom are now streaming on Prime Video. The series premiered in 1996 and starred Michael J. Fox as Mike Flaherty, the Deputy Mayor of New York. After Fox left after Season 4 due to symptoms of Parkinson's disease, Charlie Sheen took over as Charlie Crawford. Spin City also starred Carla Gugino, Richard Kind, Alan Ruck, Michael Boatman, Connie Britton, Alexander Chaplin, Barry Bostwick, Victoria Dillard, Jennifer Esposito, Heather Locklear, and Lana Parrilla.

Prime Video is the only place where fans will be able to watch the beloved sitcom. Fox won one Primetime Emmy and received four nominations. In total, Spin City won four Golden Globes, with three going to Fox and one going to Sheen, out of nine nominations. ABC officially canceled the series in May 2002, not long after the Season 6 finale. Although the series has been part of Pluto TV's extensive library since 2021, this is the first time that all six seasons of Spin City are available to stream in just one sitting.

The series focused on Mayor Randall Winston and his stay as they run the city of New York, with Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty the main person in charge. After Michael J. Fox announced his Parkinson's disease in 1998, Heather Locklear was brought on as Caitlin Moore to help lessen the Back to the Future star's workload. When he left, his character took the blame for an alleged Mafia link the mayor unknowingly had. Charlie Sheen was then brought on beginning in Season 5 as the new Deputy Mayor. The workplace sitcom was created by Gary David Goldberg and Bill Lawrence.

Spin City may not be talked about a lot, but it is definitely an underrated sitcom. There are plenty of sitcoms that need a reboot, and if Spin City were one, it would be pretty great. There are many reboots and revivals happening these days. Maybe if it does well enough on Prime Video, it could drive up more interest. With an A-list cast, fans will want to watch Spin City. It would also be interesting to see just how much American politics has changed since then. A lot has happened since the turn of the century, so who knows what is different. Aside from the obvious technological advances.