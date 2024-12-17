A key original Max title has also popped up on a rival streaming service. Adventure Time: Distant Lands, one of Max’s most bussed-about animated titles, is also streaming on Hulu. The X-based news source @AnimationOnMax noted the catalog addition back in August, though Max and Hulu haven’t made a big deal about it themselves. (The show also appears on Disney+ if you have linked your Hulu account to its sister service.)

Warner Bros. Discovery has been much more lenient about sharing its IP with neighboring services. In addition to Adventure Time: Distant Lands on Hulu, the company also allowed Netflix to stream Scavengers Reign, for example. They’ve even totally removed some shows so they can stream exclusively elsewhere, such as Love Life, which is now on Tubi.

This catalog addition is great news for Adventure Time fans who have Hulu but don’t want to subscribe to Max. The Disney-backed service already hosts all episodes of the original Cartoon Network Adventure Time show (10 seasons, 283 episodes), which Pendleton Ward created. Now, the only edge Max has on Hulu in the Adventure Time realm is the spinoff title Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake.

Max Continues to Minimize Exclusivity of Animated Content

Adventure Time: Distant Lands becoming non-exclusive comes at a time when Max subscribers continue to express concerns about the streamer’s animation strategy. Max continues to shed high-profile animated titles, despite Warner Bros.’s history with the Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang brands. In the latest news on this front, numerous Cartoon Network titles are set to exit the service in December.