Hulu Pulls Major Family Channel From Base Live TV Package

Hulu + Live TV subscribers will have to cough up more cash if they want one of the service's most beloved family channels. On March 1, the streaming service removed access to Boomerang, the TV channel known for classic cartoons, from its base package. If Hulu + Live TV customers want to maintain access to the service, they'll have to pay $7.99 to upgrade to the Entertainment Add-on package, per Cord Cutter News.

Boomerang is known as the go-to channel for throwback cartoons with beloved characters like the Looney Tunes, Tom and Jerry, Popeye the Sailor and Scooby-Doo. It mainly shows selections from the Warner Bros. catalog, including Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network productions. It's also the home to a few original shows, such as a Bunnicula adaptation and a Wacky Races reboot. It shares its catalog with a streaming service of the name that costs $4.99 a month, so customers might just opt to subscribe there instead of paying more to Hulu.

Plenty of Hulu + Live TV subscribers have expressed their dissatisfaction online. Some customers are simply sad about the change, while others are canceling the service and bashing it for its high prices. In response to the pushback, Hulu social media reps have shared a generic canned response such as the following one found on Facebook.

"Our apologies for any disappointment," the message read. "Live TV content on Hulu is constantly changing due to a number of factors including partnership and content agreements. We realize this is a shift in your channel line-up but we aim to make our viewers aware of potential changes in advance whenever possible. We'll be sure to share your feedback regarding this. If we can assist with anything else for the time being, please let us know!"

As of press time, Hulu has shown no indication that it will reverse the decision.