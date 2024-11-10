It looks like Netflix has passed on salvaging Scavengers Reign, based on an update from co-creator Joe Bennett. Max previously canceled the acclaimed animated show after one season, but Netflix mulled saving it. However, after adding Season 1 to its catalog and seeing its performance, Netflix opted to pass on producing additional episodes.

“As of right now, Scavengers Reign is not being renewed for a second season,” Bennett wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to let everyone know directly because I really love our fanbase, they’ve been such champions for the show, and I don’t want to leave everyone hanging. We’ve had to fight tooth and nail every step of the way to get this show made, starting all the way back in 2016 with the Scavengers short film to the release of the first season last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a case study for believing in something and persevering through a million and one hurdles. But, it got made, thanks especially to so many people who supported it along the way, in big and small ways.”

Bennett went on to thank all those who worked on the series, which Max describes as focusing on the “crew of a damaged interstellar freighter ship who find themselves stranded on a beautiful, yet unforgiving alien planet.” There was a small ray of hope in the creative’s note, however. Bennett stressed that he is still open to producing Scavengers Reign Season 2 should the opportunity ever arise.



“But this is not the end,” Bennett wrote. “There is more story to be told, we are ready to make another season, and we produced in-house at Green Street a teaser for what was going to come in the second season. Thanks again to everyone who watched and supported the show.”

All episodes of Scavengers Reign are currently streaming on Netflix and Max.