'Adventure Time' Movie and More Spinoff Shows in the Works

Many veteran staff of the original series have returned to work on the movie.

Prepare for an epic quest back to the cherished realm of Ooo. Warner Bros. Animation has unveiled thrilling plans for an Adventure Time movie alongside two brand-new spinoff series. This venture aims to reignite the magic that captured audiences worldwide with the animated show.

Three creative visionaries with long histories associated with Adventure Time will be in charge of the upcoming film. Adam Muto, the original showrunner, will be joined by Patrick McHale, the co-creator of Over the Garden Wall, and Rebecca Sugar, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed Steven Universe. According to Variety's sources, "Currently in development, details are still scant regarding the 'Adventure Time' movie."

Accompanying the movie, Cartoon Network Studios has greenlit Adventure Time: Side Quests, a new series that transports viewers to a bygone era when Finn was merely a wide-eyed dreamer, yearning for epic quests and fierce battles alongside his trusty companion, Jake the Dog. Diverging from the intricate narratives of previous iterations, this new offering promises standalone episodes that spotlight early incarnations of fan-favorite characters, including the mischievous Ice King. Emmy-winning artist Nate Cash, a celebrated veteran of the original Adventure Time series, has been tapped to lend his creative prowess to this spinoff.

But the adventure doesn't stop there. Catering to the youngest of audiences, Adventure Time: Heyo BMO will introduce a preschool series starring the lovable video game console, BMO. As BMO settles into a new neighborhood, a lively group of friends will join forces to confront challenges tailored for the little ones. Adam Muto, the two-time Emmy-winning Adventure Time writer, and Ashlyn Anstee, a former storyboard artist on the original series, will helm this heartwarming tale.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had previously established that the company's animation labels would heavily lean on their most popular intellectual properties. As Variety reports, "Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has long insisted that the company's animation labels will lean heavily on their most popular IPs. Revisiting the Land of Ooo with more Adventure Time films and series makes a lot of sense if that's the company's plan."

This strategic move aligns with Warner Bros. Discovery's ambition to double down on previously established intellectual properties. Alongside the Adventure Time resurgence, the studio has commissioned a slate of new projects spun off from the worlds of Regular Show and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. While details remain sparse, J.G. Quintel, the original creator of Regular Show, is currently working on a new installment that may reintroduce beloved characters from the original series.

Meanwhile, Craig McCracken, the brainchild behind Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, has been tapped to revive the whimsical world with Foster's Funtime for Imaginary Friends, a series that promises to introduce young viewers to the enchanting realm of imaginary companions.