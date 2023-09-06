'The D'Amelio Show' Season 3 Trailer Teases Relationship Troubles, Health Problems

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio are handling the highs and lows of fame in the upcoming third season of their family's Hulu reality show. The D'Amelio Show returns for Season 3 on the streamer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, following the D'Amelio family as they navigate relationship and health problems while living life in the spotlight.

"While the outside world beckons with bigger and better opportunities for the D'Amelios, their toughest challenges come from within their own relationships," the Season 3 description reads. "Sisters Dixie and Charli experience their highs and lows together, but without [parents] Marc and Heidi to mediate, things come to a head when they can't see eye-to-eye."

Charli admits in the first trailer for Season 3 that there's a "really confusing dynamic within my family," and later describes competing against her mom on Dancing With the Stars Season 31 as "hard." Dixie agrees, "It was just a mess and not everyone was fine." Charli also opens up about the "pressure" she's facing while dating Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

As Dixie navigates life "newly in her single era," teasing the "real story" behind rumors that she dated Josh Richards, the season follows her trying to find the balance between young Hollywood and taking care of herself. "Hollywood could chew you up and spit you out, but this is the life that everyone asked," Marc says in the trailer as Dixie is seen being treated for dehydration ahead of the launch party for her family's new footwear company. Later, Dixie discusses her mental health struggles candidly, saying she's "finding who I want to be" after spending "the last three months of 2022" in bed.

The trailer ends on an ominous note, as Charli tells the cameras, "If you keep one more secret for me, I'm going to melt down," and Dixie says, "I think I'm finally ready to talk about everything that went on." Asked by a producer, "What do you feel comfortable saying about what happened?" Charli responds, "There are so many sides to the story. I don't even know where to begin." The D'Amelio Show Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 20 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every week through Oct. 18.