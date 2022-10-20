Dixie D'Amelio Shares Recent Medical Diagnosis

Dixie D'Amelio is sharing an update about her health. The 21-year-old D'Amelio Show star opened up in a recent Instagram Live about being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), saying that she had taken a break from social media over the past couple of weeks while not "feeling great" and trying to find answers.

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is defined as a "severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome" by the Mayo Clinic, which notes that both physical symptoms and emotional symptoms are observed in people who are diagnosed. "It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," D'Amelio explained. "I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point that I was in...It really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships.

She continued, "And just who I am as a person and my anxiety – and it's very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show." The "Be Happy" singer revealed she had never been "so low and down" when she started looking for answers. "And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming and I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind," she shared. "It would turn on and off like a light switch. That was very confusing to me because how can I go from one day feeling fine to the next not wanting to be here anymore-it was just very frustrating. I've been dealing with this every month for the past seven years."

Since the TokTok star was diagnosed, she's been able to "find better ways" to handle her symptoms. "I'm feeling better now, and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the after that because there's no immediate cure," she continued. "There are definitely things to help but I'm still learning a lot about it."