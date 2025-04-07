Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (April 7)

More than a dozen new TV series, movies, and Netflix originals will stream on Netflix this week!

The streaming giant is crossing even more titles off of the April 2025 content list, bringing subscribers 15 new originals and two licensed films from Monday through Friday.

In addition to seeing the return of a few hit series – My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman returns with new episodes of Season 5 and Black Mirror Season 7 premieres – this week’s roundup includes plenty of all-new titles. Netflix will serve up some laughs with a new comedy special from Tony Hinchcliffe, Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed, and also stock a new titles in its ever-growing documentary library with Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. The streamer will also drop titles including How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 4, Unicorn Academy Chapter 3, and The Addams Family, among numerous others.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed

Premiere Date: Monday, April 7

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “A bucket, a mic and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.”

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox

Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 8

Type: Netflix Sports Series

Synopsis: “This immersive series grants unprecedented access to one of sports’ most historic teams: the Boston Red Sox. Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the personal and professional lives of MLB ballplayers as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2

Premiere Date: Tuesday, April 8

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.”

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 9

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “Piper Rockelle is a massively popular YouTuber who rose to internet stardom staging elaborate pranks, competing in absurd challenges, and making soapy “crush content” with her Squad of carefully cast “friends.” Bad Influence goes behind the glitz and glamor to reveal Piper’s former Squad mates’ harrowing stories of exploitation, cult-like manipulation, and abuse at the hands of Piper’s momager, Tiffany Smith. Through their stories, this three-part documentary series exposes the dark realities of social media fame and the fight to protect the next generation of creators from exploitation.”

Black Mirror: Season 7

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 10

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 4/7/25

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/8/25

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/9/25

The Addams Family

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/10/25

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/11/25

The Gardener (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Meet the Khumalos (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is saying goodbye to three titles this week. On Tuesday, the 2017 film Megan Leavey is set to exit the streaming library. It will be followed by two other departures – 2015’s Pixels and 2022’s Scream – on Friday, with even more departures scheduled in the coming days.

Leaving 4/12/25

A Quiet Place Part II

Leaving 4/15/25

Hereditary

Leaving 4/16/25

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent