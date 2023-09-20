The D'Amelios Open up About Family's 'Miscommunication' and 'Confusion' (Exclusive)

The D'Amelio family is sharing their highs and lows with the world in Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show. Ahead of the Wednesday, Sept. 20 premiere of the Hulu reality show, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio opened up to PopCulture.com about some of the "confusion" and "miscommunications" their family had to weather this season as they navigated a new stage of life with parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio.

In Season 3, fans will see "lots of confusion" and "lots of [cameras] catching us in our worst moments," Dixie told PopCulture, in addition to the "fun things" and "adventures" they've come to expect. "I think it's one of those things that just happens when there's cameras following you all the time," she added of the more vulnerable moments of the season. "[You] just can't really put on an act all the time to make everything okay. So, I think just it is what it is. [We'll] deal with it as it comes."

(Photo: Taylor Hill)

Part of the challenging dynamic within the D'Amelio family stemmed from their unique balance between work and family life. "I think everyone was just on such different pages for so long, and we were all so busy that no one was really having the conversations that we should have had," Charli shared. "When you work with your family, sometimes you don't get to be with each other without any cameras as much as you'd like. So, after so long of miscommunications or not talking to each other, the first time you see each other is on camera, and then emotions are raised and then you say things that you don't mean."

Dad Marc agreed that having Charli and Dixie move out of the house and exit the "bubble" of their close family was a difficult time. "For me, it's been a big struggle, because my whole identity aside from business has been a dad and being able to protect my kids and take care of them," he told PopCulture, "and to have two kids that have their own house and are financially stable. And it took me a while and to realize I'm still their dad and I'm still wanted and I'm still loved. You get to see that, and I think it'll be relatable to a lot of people out there, especially a lot of dads."

While Season 3 will show how fame and life in the spotlight "can affect a family," Charli revealed it will also show "how you can come out the other side." And while both sisters are bracing themselves for the public reaction to what goes down this season, the Dancing With the Stars winner told PopCulture, "We know what happened, and I feel good about who I am and how I am with my relationships with everyone."

Mom Heidi agreed that the D'Amelios have emerged from the other side stronger than ever, despite the challenging chapter of life, saying, "I think the four of us have gotten really good at communicating and saying what we need and what we want and how we want to be supported." Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show premieres on Hulu Wednesday, Sept. 20.