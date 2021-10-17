Macaulay Culkin Confirms Status for ‘Home Alone’ Disney+ Reboot

After much fan and decades-long speculation, there’s finally a Home Alone sequel in the works. For weeks, there have been rumors circulating that Disney+ was reviving the classic holiday film franchise. Now, the star of the first two films has confirmed that another movie is 100% coming to fruition, titled Home Sweet Home Alone — a movie that will pick up from the events of the first two movies, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Unfortunately, he won’t be in the upcoming film.

“Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though” Macaulay Culkin wrote on Twitter. Culkin starred as Kevin McCallister, the pre-tween who was left home alone by mistake on two separate occasions amid the Christmas holiday.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the new film was first announced in 2019. It will be a reimagining of the original, chronicling 10-year-old Max Mercer (Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates) who is accidentally left behind when his family travels to Tokyo for Christmas. Like Kevin McCalister, Max is initially happy to be alone. Like Kevin, he finds himself in a bond when he has to think his way out of two married robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) plot try to break into his home. Kenan Thompson stars in the film. The film, acting as a sequel of the first two per reports, is written by Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Dan Mazer. The first trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, which was released last week, features a surprising cameo from Buzz McCallister (Devin Ratray) as a police officer checking the residence of the young boy in question raising havoc this time around.

The first film was released in 1990 and follows McCalister as he fights off two burglars after his family accidentally leaves him at home in Chicago on their Christmas vacation to Paris. In the 1992 follow-up, McCallister finds himself in New York after he is separated from his family at the Chicago airport on their way to Florida. Home Alone 2: Lost In New York grossed nearly $360 million. The original grossed nearly $478 million. Caulkin did not star in the subsequent films.