‘Lucifer’: Nickelodeon Alum Has Surprise Role in Season 6

Lucifer fans might have noticed a familiar face in Season 6! In the case in the Episode 2 (“Buckets of Baggage”), we meet Kate Jacobs, a suspect in the murder of a man in a theater. Kate is played by a Nickelodeon alum: Lindsey Shaw. Shaw is well known for playing Jennifer “Moze” Mosely on all 55 episodes of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which ran from September 2004 to June 2007. Fans who grew up watching the Nick sitcom could instantly recognize the actress, despite playing a wildly different character on Lucifer.

You might also recognize Shaw, 32, from her roles as Paige McCullers on 45 Pretty Little Liars episodes, Claire Tolchuck on Aliens in America and Kat Stratford in the ABC Family (now Freeform) TV version of 10 Things I Hate About You. Now she plays Kate, a shady shoe seller, in a fun Lucifer Season 6 scene. Kate is seen leaving the murder scene carrying loads of shoes, a damning coincidence, given the victim was stabbed with a stiletto.

While we don’t want to spoil too much, Shaw gets to share the screen with Scott Porter (who plays detective Carol Corbett) and Lucifer Morningstar himself, Tom Ellis. It’s a hilarious moment that sees the devil try and set the cop and criminal up romantically. Shaw spills some key details about the case, including the dead man’s name, another suspect, and what she was doing there in the first place.

We don’t see Shaw outside of Episode 2, but it’s a fun and fashionable appearance for the actress. Fans looking to see what she’s up to as of late can follow Shaw on social media. She has amassed large followings on both Instagram and TikTok in recent years. (However, it’s worth noting she’s stirred up some controversy over on TikTok as of late.) She’s also appeared in several YouTube videos reflecting on Ned’s Declassified for Nickelodeon in recent years.

All episodes of Lucifer, including Season 6, are currently available on Netflix. Unfortunately, it's the show's last installment, but it goes out in great fashion. Read our full review of the season here.