‘Lucifer’ the Most Popular Streaming Series of 2019, Report Says

Streaming has become increasingly popular over the past few years, and services have been creating more and more original content as people continue to turn away from traditional television. According to TV Time, Netflix’s Lucifer has officially been named the most-watched streaming show of the year, followed by Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why. There’s only one series that does not belong to Netflix on the Top 20 list, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which sits at No. 6.

Lucifer centers around the devil himself, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), as he heads to Los Angeles to run a nightclub and also acts as a consultant to the LAPD. The show premiered on Fox in 2016, and the network canceled the show in 2018 after three seasons. Netflix picked up Lucifer for Season 4, which was released this year, and the series was renewed for a fifth and final 16 episode season in June.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms,” showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said, via Digital Spy. “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come.”

Season 5 will likely arrive on Netflix in 2020, though Ellis shared in a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the streaming service will drop the first eight episodes before taking a break, then releasing the final eight at a later date. Season 4 ended with Lucifer returning to Hell, and Henderson and Modrovich told Entertainment Weekly that they’ve already thought of ways to bring him back.

“We have a lot of exciting ways, and one way in particular, to do it that launches an awesome, awesome season 5,” Henderson said. “We did spend some time digging into what we think can be season 5. We even have the first scene [of season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“Overall, when we approach a new season… we really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as a bats— as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Then the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

Photo Credit: Netflix