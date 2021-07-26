'Lucifer' Fans Just Received a Much-Requested Netflix Feature

✖

As Lucifer subscribers await the September premiere of Lucifer Season 6, Netflix is treating them to a major surprise. On Saturday, as executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich joined series star Tom Ellis for the Comic-Con@Home panel, Netflix Geeked: Lucifer, the streaming giant officially rolled out Lucifer profile icons, giving fans the perfect way to show their love of the series.

The icons, which give subscribers a way to customize their profiles, were announced during the Saturday panel by panel host Luke Cook, who appeared as Lucifer Monrignstar on fellow Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Teasing fans that "we do have some surprises in store for the loyal Lucifer fans," Cook shared that "Netflix has heard your cries, and there are now Lucifer profile icons so that you can personalize your Netflix profile at home." Subcribers now have eight Lucifer characters to choose from, including Lucifer, Chloe, Ella, and Amenadiel. They can be accessed by clicking the "manage profiles" tab on the "who's watching" page of Netflix.

you asked, we answered. your @netflix account is about to get a lot more devilish 🖤 which icon are you choosing? pic.twitter.com/anmygnPNH0 — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) July 25, 2021

Although profile icons were first introduced back in 2013, it wasn't until 2018 that Netflix rolled out a "fun makeover" that allowed users to swap the basic emoji-like drawings to photos of characters from select Netflix originals. In a blog post at the time, product innovation director Cathy Conk said, "we know the series and movies on Netflix are more than just things you watch to pass the time. The stories — and the characters in them —are also your heroes, frenemies, soulmates and everything in between. We're thrilled to give you a way to show your fandom and make your connection with Netflix more unique."

In 2019, Netflix introduced its first Lucifer-inspired icon. That single option, a photo of Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar, sparked a fire among fans, with many in the years that followed calling on the streaming platform to provide more Lucifer options. Unsurprisingly, the new slate of icons was met with cheers, with several commenting that after years of their profile bearing the single icon of Ellis, they have now switched to the new icons.

Of course, the profile icons were just one of many surprises fans were treated to over the weekend. The Saturday panel also brought with it some major Season 6 news, with Netflix dropping the first teaser for the sixth and final season as well as the premiere date. With the first five seasons available for streaming on the platform, Season 6 will arrive on Friday, Sept. 10.