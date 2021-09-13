‘Lucifer’ Fans Get Emotional as Netflix Premieres Final Season

Lucifer Season 6 is here, and it’s bringing with it plenty of tears. After plenty of waiting and excitement among fans, the 10-episode sixth and final season of the Fox-turned-Netflix series finally arrived on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 10, and as fans came face-to-face with the end of their favorite series, many flocked to social media to share their emotions as they were forced to say goodbye for good.

Based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer follows the character after he grows bored with reigning over hell and abandons his post for Los Angeles. The series had to fight for survival, and its Season 6 finale marked its third series finale. The show initially premiered on Fox back in 2014, though after just three seasons, the network canceled Lucifer, making Season 3 its first series finale. Amid a fan movement to save the series, Netflix revived the show, granting it a fourth and then a fifth season. Although Season 5 was initially announced to be the last, with the Season 5 finale set to be the series finale, the streamer reversed course and ordered a sixth and final season.

Season 6 brought together the main cast – Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Chloe Decker – for a final time. The shortened 10-episode season dropped on Friday, just months after Season 5, Part 2 debuted. As fans tuned in to watch the final episodes, many found it difficult to say goodbye to the show they have loved for years now. Keep scrolling to see some of the emotional tweets from Lucifer fans.

‘So many feelings’

“Just finished [Lucifer], and I HAVE SO MANY FEELINGS. …mostly about how I love this show so goddamn much and how much I’m gonna miss it,” tweeted one fan. “(but I’m really, really glad we got this extra last season, and it’s totally cool that I’m SOBBING rn).”

‘I need more’

“I NEED MORE LUCIFER!” demanded another viewer. “I don’t want it to end like this! This show could of had another 6(66) seasons easy. I’m so sad. Will never get over this.”

Fans got ‘tears’ and ‘pain’

“Why on earth i decided to watch last episode at first to begin with,” https://twitter.com/TomellisL/status/1436249448900808712. “I got [tears] [sorrow] [pain] [weirdness] [unearthliness]. Just want to escape this world and cry hard till fell in exhaustion.. I’m broken ,, Our Devil says farewell to his earthly life.”

‘Perfect final season’

“I have to give it to the [Lucifer] writers,” wrote one viewer. “That was a perfect final season. Genuinely funny scenes followed by ones that left you an emotional wreck, crying your heart out. Every episode was a masterpiece with impeccable acting. Bravo & Thank You! “

‘Not ready to say goodbye’

“Very sad to say goodbye to the series Lucifer!” added another fan. “It will always remain in my top 5 best series.”

‘I’m not crying’

“This [Lucifer] season is such a nice sendoff,” tweeted one viewer. “I’m watching the final episode. I’m not crying, you’re crying. Series finales are always bittersweet.”

All good things must come to an end

“Just finished S6 episodes 1-5 of [Lucifer],” commented another person as they tuned into the final batch of episode. “So far, so good…actually excellent. Disappointed having to say goodbye to a great show. Sadly, all good things must eventually come to an end. Thank you [Netflix] for bringing [Lucifer] back even if for a short time.”