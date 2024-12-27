Long-Awaited New Season of Huge Netflix Hit Show Is Now Streaming

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is officially back. The second season of South Korean thriller Squid Game premiered on the streamer on Thursday, over three years after the show premiered in September 2021. The wait has certainly been a long one, as the series was renewed for Season 2 the following July, which came after Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series. Additionally, there will be one more season, with the third and final season premiering sometime in 2025.

Season 1 of Squid Game follows 456 people who accept an invitation to win a life-changing amount of money by playing literal life-or-death childhood games. It stars Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, Kim Joo-ryoung, and Lee Byung-hun. The first season ended with Hae-soo’s Gi-hun winning the prize money but becoming deeply depressed due to all the trauma he experienced and doesn’t touch the money for a year.

After discovering the sick old man, Oh Il-nam, Player 001 (Yeong-su) created Squid Game and made himself experience it to feel the adrenaline from the stakes, Gi-hun wins a bet to learn the secrets, but Oh dies before he’s able to reveal anything and that’s where Season 2 comes in. The new season will center around Gi-hun, who “gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Returning players, literally, will be Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Gong Yoo, and Lee Byung-hun. Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoo, Yang Dong-geun, and Jo Yu-ri are among the newbies for the second season, which will have only seven episodes as opposed to Season 1’s nine. But it will surely still be just as entertaining and intense as the first season, regardless of episode count. Squid Game was the most-watched show for a reason, and while it will definitely be hard to match Season 1’s success, it wouldn’t be surprising if Season 2 came close.

Even though the wait for Squid Game Season 2 was definitely a long one, the wait was worth it. And it’s even better knowing that Season 3 will be coming next year, despite it being the final season. Season 2 of Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.