Lindsay Lohan and Netflix Are Making Even More Movies Together

Now that everyone knows how to pronounce Lindsay Lohan’s name correctly, the former Disney star has signed a deal to star in two more Netflix movies. Lohan already filmed a Christmas movie for the streaming platform, Falling For Christmas, which will be released later this year. Lohan, 35, also recently starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world,” Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of independent film, said in a statement Tuesday. The streamer did not share details for either new project. “Exciting things to come,” Lohan wrote on Instagram in response to the news.

Falling for Christmas will be the first part of Lohan’s latest comeback attempt, as it is her first film since Among the Shadows (2019). The new movie was written by Jeff Bonnett, Janeen Damian, and Michael Damian, and directed by Janeen Damian. Lohan stars as a newly-engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who survives a skiing accident, only to learn she has complete amnesia when she wakes up. She meets a handsome, blue-color lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precious daughter just before Christmas. Other members of the cast include Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez and George Young.

Lohan also starred in Planet Fitness’ Super Bowl commercial, “What’s Gotten Into Lindsay.” In the spot, she told viewers she was improving her life after focusing on her physical and mental wellness and stopped going to the club late. William Shatner, Rennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen, and Danny Trejo also appeared in the commercial, which included a reference to Lohan’s 2011 house arrest sentence.

Meanwhile, Lohan is doing well offscreen. In November, she got engaged to Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based assistant vice president for Credit Suisse. During an interview with Extra in February, Lohan said she was already planning their wedding. “I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan said. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so…”

Last week, Lohan also had a viral TikTok moment. In one of her first TikTok videos, Lohan introduced herself, revealing that many of her fans have been saying her name incorrectly. She pronounced her last name as “lo-wen” instead of “lo-han” as many previously thought. In another TikTok clip, she recreated a scene from The Parent Trap, and the clip earned over 18 million views.