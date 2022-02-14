Lindsay Lohan Makes Comeback in Planet Fitness’ New Super Bowl Ad

Lindsay Lohan poked some fun at her past while embracing a better future in a new Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness. The Mean Girls star is the focal point of the gym franchise’s first Super Bowl ad, titled “What’s Gotten into Lindsay,” which aired during Sunday’s Big Game in the third quarter of the NBC broadcast.

In the commercial, Lohan shows just how much prioritizing her physical and mental wellness has improved her life, trading “DUIs for DIY” and late nights at the club getting photographed by the paparazzi for a good night’s sleep. Starring alongside Lohan in the ad are William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen and Danny Trejo, whose ankle monitor she bedazzles in a reference to her own 2011 arrest and subsequent house arrest sentence. “We really tried to have fun with it and find someone who could really own the stage at the Super Bowl for us,” said Jeremy Tucker, the company’s chief marketing officer, to Variety.

https://youtu.be/SnoVFlMMdK8

“Exercise is a big part of my life. It brings a balance that I love,” Lohan told PEOPLE of recording the ad, explaining, “It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today.” Lohan’s current fitness plan includes “staying hydrated, eating the right foods, taking some time on the treadmill to clear my head squats, crunches and some stretching,” as well as a focus on skincare.

This is Planet Fitness’ first Super Bowl ad, although the company has long been a major sponsor of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve on ABC as people look to get back to the gym as part of their New Year’s resolutions. Tucker told Variety that because the Super Bowl airs when many of those resolutions begin to fail, advertising during the Big Game could be another big win for the company. “Our goal is to get as many people off the couch and to experience good things like fitness and feeing good – without the intimidation,” he explained.