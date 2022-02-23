Lindsay Lohan Reveals We’ve Been Saying Her Name Incorrectly for Years

Lindsay Lohan joined TikTok earlier this month, and her first video dropped a seismic truth bomb on her fans. In the brief clip, Lohan revealed the true way to pronounce her name. It turns out we’ve all been saying it wrong ever since she became a star.

“Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok,” Lohan, 35, said in a Feb. 7 clip. It was very brief, but the pronunciation of her last name gave fans a shock that will last weeks. Some even joked that it was Lohan who pronounced her own name wrong.

“Wait. Lindsey ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?” one fan wrote. “Lindsey Lowen?? You mean Lindsey LOW-HAN?” another shocked user wrote. One person even apologized to Lohan, writing, “I’m sorry I’ve said your name wrong my entire life.”

Lohan isn’t the only celebrity name we’ve been mispronouncing for years. Earlier this month, former Twilight star Taylor Lautner revealed in an E! News TikTok that fans do not know how to correctly pronounce his name. At the start of the video, Lautner introduced himself as “Taylor LOUT-ner.”

Since posting her first video on TikTok, Lohan has not been quite as active as many other celebrities using the platform. It appears that the main reason she had for joining was to share the Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial she starred in. On Sunday though, she shared a brief clip where she lip-synced to a scene from her 1998 movie The Parent Trap.

Aside from joining TikTok, Lohan has been busy lately. In November, she got engaged to her fiance Bader Shammas. She also signed on to star in a still-untitled holiday movie for Netflix co-starring Chad Overstreet. “Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” reads Netflix’s description of the movie. It is her first film since Among the Shadows in 2019.

Lohan and Shammas are planning for a “low-key” wedding, she told Extra earlier this month. “I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan said. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so….”