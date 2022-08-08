'Lightyear' Facing More Bans Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

Pixar's Lightyear is now available on Disney+, but not in the Middle East. The animated film includes a brief scene showing Uzo Aduba's character kissing her same-gender partner, which already led to the theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other Middle East countries being canceled. Disney+ Middle East will follow this ban on content featuring LGBTQ characters, but there will be some exceptions.

There is no legal ban banning Disney+ Middle East from including Lightyear, but according to Esquire Middle East, it will not be there. Baymax, a new collection of shorts starring the Big Hero 6 character, will also not be on Disney+ Middle East since it includes LGBTQ characters. However, Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available since it is targeted toward adults. Baymax and Lightyear are both considered kids-friendly content.

This policy is similar to the United Arab Emirates' cinema standards. While Doctor Strange 2 was banned from theaters in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, it was screened in the UAE for mature audiences. Eternals also scored a theatrical release in the UAE, but Disney agreed to edit out displays of affection between the LGBTQ characters. This was the last time Disney agreed to edit content for any territory.

"Content offerings differ across our many Disney+ markets, based upon a number of factors. Content available should align with local regulatory requirements," a Disney representative told The Hollywood Reporter. Disney also pointed out that the streaming platform has parental controls for families to decide what is appropriate for their children. However, that won't choice won't be available for Lightyear at all.

In June, Lightyear was banned in many Gulf countries, as expected. The UAE Media Regulatory Office announced on June 13 that the movie violated the country's "media content standards." Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake was also banned in Middle East countries because the character Anybodys was written as transgender and was played by nonbinary actor Iris Menas. Thor: Love and Thunder also faced bans.

Lightyear was the first Pixar movie to get a theatrical release since Onward in early 2020. It features Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear, the character that the toy featured in the Toy Story movies is based on. The critical response to the film was mixed, and the film was a box office dud. It has only grossed $222.6 million worldwide and had a $200 million budget.

The same-gender kiss scene almost didn't make the cut. The scene was deleted but restored after Disney CEO Bob Chapek finally publicly opposed Florida's controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill. Sources told Variety in March there had been attempts in the past to incorporate LGBTQ identity in Pixar movies, but they were often rebuffed. Disney did not comment on Variety's report, but Evans voiced support for the scene being reinserted.

"It's nice, and it's wonderful, it makes me happy," Evans told Variety. "It's tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion. That it is this kind of 'news.' The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn't have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films."