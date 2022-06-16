Chris Evans Shuts Down Haters Over Same-Sex Kiss in 'Lightyear'

The new Disney-Pixar movie Lightyear features a gay couple kissing, as the studio seeks to be more inclusive in its blockbusters. However, conservatives argue that the LGBTQ representation is pushing an agenda on younger viewers. Chris Evans, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the film, has no time for these haters and it's better to ignore them,

"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans told Reuters Television when asked about the critics. "Every time there's been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that's what makes us good."

In Lightyear, one of Buzz's closest friends is Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), a female astronaut in a same-sex relationship. In one scene, Alisha is shown kissing her partner. At one point, the scene was cut, but Disney added the scene back in amid the outrage over its response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" legislation, Variety reported. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other West Asian countries banned Lightyear because of the scene.

"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs," Evans told Reuters. "I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

Evans told Variety he was "happy" to have the same-sex kiss back in the movie and noted how important representation is in movies. "The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm and that this doesn't have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is," the actor said. "That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it's an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there."

Lightyear hits theaters on Friday, with preview screenings starting Thursday. The movie is about the fictional Buzz Lightyear character who inspired the action figure seen in the Toy Story movies. It was directed by Angus MacLane and also features the voices of Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.

Evans' character is not the same as the character voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story movies, which is why the Home Improvement star isn't involved in Lightyear. Allen is still in business with Disney though. He is reprising his role from The Santa Clause movies in an upcoming follow-up series for Disney+.