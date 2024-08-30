Dean Norris is officially joining Law & Order: Organized Crime full -ime. The Breaking Bad alum initially landed a recurring role on the former NBC drama during Season 4 as Randall Stabler. The successful real estate developer brother of Elliot (Christopher Meloni) came into the picture to help care for their mom Bernadette (Ellen Burstyn). The reunion hasn't been easy, as Randall left the family when he was young and had some long-standing tension with Elliot that stemmed from an event involving their father.

Deadline reports that Norris has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fifth season on Peacock. This means that there will be plenty more Stabler family drama in the new season. It's unknown if Michael Trotter will be returning in a series regular role after portraying Randall and Elliot's younger brother Joe Jr., who was an informant for the OCCB. At the very least, it wouldn't be surprising if he came back to continue his storyline, even if it's only recurring.

(Photo: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME -- "The Last Supper" Episode 404 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler - Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Not much has been revealed about Organized Crime's fifth season, which will be the show's first on Peacock after leaving NBC. Mariska Hargitay has expressed interest in continuing to do crossovers and even admitted to having some ideas about how to bring Olivia and Elliot back together again. With the announcement of Norris' promotion, that could only mean that Season 5 will soon be getting off the ground and more information could be coming very soon. With the show exclusively streaming now, there are endless possibilities for what could happen and how, and there is no telling how it will all go down.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will mark Dean Norris' first series regular role since starring in the short-lived CBS sitcom United States of Al, which ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2022. He also has five other projects in the works, including Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 and the Tyler Perry film Six Triple Eight alongside Kerry Washington, Susan Sarandon, and Law & Order alum Sam Waterston.

There is much to look forward to with Organized Crime's fifth season, and even though it may still be a while until it's here, it's definitely a lot better than a cancellation. Fans can watch the first four seasons on Peacock while waiting in the meantime.