‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casts Olivia Thirlby Ahead of Move to Peacock

As Law & Order: Organized Crime prepares to move to Peacock, the show’s cast is expanding. Variety reports that Olivia Thirlby has joined the procedural’s upcoming fifth season in a recurring role. Details on her role are being kept under wraps, however. This marks the latest casting news for the series since it was announced Organized Crime was to move from NBC to Peacock for Season 5. Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris was previously bumped up to series regular after recurring last season as Elliot’s brother, Randall.

Organized Crime will mark Thirlby’s first TV role since starring on the short-lived FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man in 2021. She previously had a main role on the MTV adult animated series Good Vibes and the first season of the Prime series Goliath. 2023 was a busy year for Thirlby, film-wise, appearing in Oppenheimer, Dumb Money, and Lousy Carter. Other credits include United 93, Juno, No Strings Attached, The Darkest Hour, The Stanford Prison Experiment, and The L Word: Generation Q, among others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME — “Missing Persons” Episode 405 — Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC via Getty Images)

Starring Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered in April 2021 on NBC. Centering on Meloni’s beloved Detective Elliot Stabler from Law & Order: SVU, who joins the NYPD’s Organized Crime Task Force, the series also stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Rick Gonzalez. After some speculation, it was announced in May that Organized Crime would be moving to Peacock for Season 5. While the show won’t be joining Law & Order and SVU on NBC this season, Mariska Hargitay still has ideas to bring Olivia and Elliot together for the Bensler fans.

As of now, not too much information has been released about the fifth season, including Olivia Thirlby’s character and when it will premiere. It’s likely Organized Crime will return sometime in 2025, but fans will have to wait a little bit longer since release schedules are different on streaming. At the very least, it should be fun to see longer episodes for Season 5, meaning a lot more packed into one episode that could be around an hour long rather than the usual 42-44 minutes.

There will be a lot to look forward to when Law & Order: Organized Crime eventually premieres Season 5 on Peacock. More information should arrive soon, but fans can always watch the first four seasons on Peacock to prepare for the upcoming fifth season.