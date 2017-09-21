Laura Prepon Returns to ‘Orange is the New Black’ After Giving Birth

Laura Prepon is back on the set of Orange Is the New Black after giving birth to her first child.

The actress, who plays Alex Vause on the Netflix series, posted the below photo to Instagram showing the OITNB logo and a selfie of herself on set.

“Back at work!” Prepon wrote. “(Orange Is the New Black) season 6!”

She also added hashtags for “working mom,” “here we go” and “Alex Vause.”

Prepon, who also starred as Donna Pinciotti in That 70s Show, gave birth to a daughter with fiancé Ben Foster back in August.

Fans will be excited to see the actress getting back to work, as there has been some uncertainty as to which cast members will return for season 6.

Alex was one of the characters bracing for a raid from a SWAT team as she and several other prisoners hid from the riot. Furthermore, many characters are set to be separated from the main cast because Litchfield is basically shutdown.

All five seasons of Orange Is the New Black are currently streaming on Netflix.