Netflix has released a first look at Kate Hudson’s brand new show. The Oscar-nominated actress will be starring in Running Point, premiering on Feb. 27. From executive producer Mindy Kaling, the comedy also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

The official logline for Running Point reads, “When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job.”

Netflix

Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen serve as the writers and executive producers with Stassen also serving as showrunner. Also executive producing are Hudson, Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis. Jordan Rambis is the producer on the 10-episode series, which comes from Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Running Point marks Kate Hudson’s first television role in three years since appearing in the Apple TV+ legal drama Truth Be Told. It’s also one of the few television shows that Hudson has starred in throughout her career since she’s mostly focused on film. From the sounds and looks of it, Running Point will be an entertaining series and luckily, there won’t be too much of a wait to see it. In just a little over a month, the show will be dropping, and fans will have yet another show to binge-watch.

Running Point. (L to R) Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon and Drew Carver as Sandy Gordon in Episode 102 of Running Point. Cr. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other titles coming to Netflix in February 2025. New original titles include Season 2 of Envious, new film Kinda Pregnant, Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias, Cobra Kai’s final batch of episodes, Season 8 of Love Is Blind, new series Zero Day, and many more. Netflix is always keeping the library packed, and it’s clear that February will continue to be as full as ever.

It’s hard to tell what Running Point will be like because even with an intriguing plot and A-list cast, fans won’t know how it is until they see for themselves. The new comedy starring Hudson premieres on Feb. 27 only on Netflix.