Kate Hudson Open to a 'How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Sequel: 'We Just Need To Bite the Bullet and Do It'

Kate Hudson recently hinted at the possibility of revisiting one of her most popular romantic comedies. During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner at the GRAMMY Museum event "An Evening With Kate Hudson," the star addressed the long-standing fan desire for a sequel to the 2003 hit film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

When pressed about the potential for a follow-up to the well-loved movie, Hudson responded, "I mean, we have been —it's been 20 years." The actress then added, "Honestly, it's just so funny because I've been getting asked this question for that long. At some point I feel like we just need to bite the bullet and do it."

Hudson joked about the potential timing of a sequel. "I mean we could — by the way, we might be in our 70s. But maybe we should you know," she quipped. While the prospect of a sequel excites many fans, Hudson also considered the advantages of leaving certain stories untouched. "I know, but some things, isn't it better if you just leave them alone?" she asked.

The discussion about a potential How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel was just one part of a wide-ranging interview that primarily focused on Hudson's recent foray into the music industry. The multi-talented artist opened up about her debut album, Glorious, and the creative process that led to its creation.

Hudson revealed that the decision to pursue music seriously came during a reflective period during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was about three years ago where it was COVID. And that time, I think when everybody was reflecting on in my life, have I done everything I could? Have I, what have I left on the table creatively? Am I happy with that?" she explained.

This introspection led her to recognize a void in her artistic expression. "There was something that was really profoundly missing and it's music because I've been doing it my whole life, I've been writing my whole life, but I haven't ever shared it, so I just was like, that's it, I have to do it. If I don't, I'm gonna regret it."

The actress-turned-singer also discussed collaborating with her partner, Danny Fujikawa, and musician Linda Perry on the album. She described the various creative processes behind different songs, from the spontaneous composition of "Glorious" with Perry to the more challenging writing experience of "Love Ain't Easy" with Fujikawa.

One particularly notable moment in the interview came when Hudson discussed the song "Live Forever," which she wrote about her son Ryder. The track explores the lasting bond between mother and child, especially from the perspective of a young parent. "It was just like, oh, this is, about my life with my son. This idea that no matter what, that's the one thing that lives forever is that relationship with your children," Hudson shared.