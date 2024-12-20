‘Sweet Magnolias’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date

Sweet Magnolias finally has a return date. According to Deadline, the fourth season of the Netflix romantic drama will drop all 10 episodes on Thursday, Feb. 6. The new season will be premiering nearly two years after Season 3 dropped in July 2023, meaning that the wait has been a long one.

Per the official logline, Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias “takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones. As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and — as always — weekly margaritas.”

Based on the novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias premiered in May 2020 on Netflix. The series stars an ensemble cast led by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley and follows three women in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina, who have been best friends since childhood and the complexities of their personal and professional lives. Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Justin Bruening, Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone, and Brandon Quinn also star.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 has been a long time coming, especially following the big casting shakeup for Season 3 when Bianca Berry Tarantino was replaced by Ella Grace Helton as Katie Townsend, Maddie and Bill’s youngest child. Netflix renewed the series for its upcoming season in October 2023, nearly three months after the third season.

As of now, a trailer for the fourth season of Sweet Magnolias has not been released, but since Season 4 is going to be out in less than two months, it shouldn’t be much longer until fans get their first look at it. In the meantime, all three seasons of Sweet Magnolias are streaming on Netflix. It should hold fans for now until the fourth season premieres on Feb. 6. It sounds like there will be a lot to look forward to, and not just because the wait has been a long one.