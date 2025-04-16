Kaley Cuoco just got some upsetting career news.

TVLine reports that Peacock has canceled Cuoco’s show Based on a True Story after two seasons.

The true-crime satire, created by Craig Rosenberg, premiered in 2023. News of the cancellation comes five months after Season 2 dropped in November. Also starring Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, and Natalia Dyer, the series initially centered on a couple who start a true crime podcast with a serial killer. The second season introduced a copycat killer.

Pictured: (l-r) Chris Messina as Nathan and Kaley Cuoco as Ava — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK)

In November, TVLine asked showrunner Annie Weisman about a potential third season, and she said, “It feels like there is more story.”

“The potential of either [Matt and Paige] teaming up or a fight to the death between them,” she continued. “We’ll have to wait and see, but they’re definitely not done yet. There continues to be more fascination and transformation in the world of crime and the consumption of crime. So, I feel like there’s more to reflect, more to tell… I don’t see an endpoint yet.”

Based on a True Story marks Cuoco’s second series to be canned after two seasons since The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019. She previously starred in the HBO Max show The Flight Attendant, which ran from 2020 to 2022, ending after two seasons and 16 episodes, like Based on a True Story.

Pictured: (l-r) Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Liana Liberato as Tory, Tom Bateman as Matt, Chris Messina as Nathan –(Photo by: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK)

Meanwhile, Based on a True Story is not the only show to be canceled by Peacock today. The NBCUniversal streamer has also axed sports comedy Mr. Throwback, according to Variety. It only premiered in August. It starred NBA legend Steph Curry, Adam Pally, Ego Nwodim, and Ayden Mayeri, with Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran, and Rich Sommer in recurring roles.

Even though Based on a True Story has been canceled, Cuoco is staying busy, and she is not slowing down. She landed a new series in March, Vanished, from AGC Television. Sam Claflin, Karin Viard, and Matthias Schweighöfer also star. AGC Television will launch the series package for the TV festival Series Mania in France. The drama is created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, who also wrote the script. James Clayton, David Kosse, Barnaby Thompson, Preston Thompson, and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Miguel A. Palos Jr. serve as executive producers.