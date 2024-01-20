Kaley Cuoco's Show 'The Flight Attendant' Canceled at Max

Kaley Cuoco's dramedy-thriller series The Flight Attendant has been canceled at Max. TVLine reports that the acclaimed series is ending at Max after two seasons. In a statement on the news, Cuoco said, "What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons.

The actress then added, "Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life." The show's co-showrunner Steve Yockey also offered a statement: "The Flight Attendant was a true passion project and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list."

Cuoco is most well known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory, one of the biggest sitcoms of all time. The Flight Attendant was arguably a turn in a new direction for the actress, as while it featured a lot of humor, it is also much more mature. Previously, Cuoco sat down for an interview with actor David Spade — her 8 Simple Rules co-star — for Interview magazine, and she explained what drew her toward the new project.

"I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant," she recalled. "On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like 'fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn't know what to do next and flees.'" Cuoco continued, "So I called my team and I said, 'You guys, I just read the most amazing book,' even though I did not read it. I said, 'Can we maybe check the rights to this?' And they said, 'Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?' I'm like, 'Oh, yeah.' I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights." Finally, the actress revealed, "By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered me with Greg Berlanti's company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly, as they say."