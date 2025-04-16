Peacock Just Canceled Two Shows

Peacock is putting an end to two of its comedy series.

The Kaley Cuoco-led true-crime satire Based on a True Story has been canceled after two seasons, Variety reports, as has one-season sports comedy Mr. Throwback, starring Adam Pally and Stephen Curry.

Based on a True Story‘s first season followed Cuoco’s character Ava and her husband Nathan, played by Chris Messina, as they seized a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with a serial killer named Matt (Tom Bateman).



In Season 2, Ava and Nathan were baffled by a copycat killer while adjusting to life as new parents. And just when it looked like Matt was going to turn himself in at the end of the season, he managed to elude capture again.

Showrunner Annie Weisman told PopCulture.com ahead of Season 2, “This season, it was really important to us to have a new kind of forward-moving story to tell. And so that really pulls us along and is the engine of the season.” She continued, “And then within that, we just try to stay true to what the characters are challenged with episode by episode as well in their life – in their marriage, as new parents, trying to make new friendships, trying to keep their careers alive.”

Asked about a potential third season, Weisman told TVLine, “It feels like there is more story — the potential of either [Matt and Paige] teaming up, or a fight to the death between them. We’ll have to wait and see, but they’re definitely not done yet,” adding that there was no end in sight for the show. “There continues to be more fascination, and transformation, in the world of crime, and the consumption of crime,” she said. “So, I feel like there’s more to reflect, more to tell… I don’t see an endpoint yet.”

Mr. Throwback debuted its first and only season in August 2024, following Danny Grossman (Pally), a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looking for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Curry.

Curry played himself in the comedy series. Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri also starred, with Tracy Letts, Layla Scalisi, Tien Tran, and Rich Sommer appearing in recurring guest star roles.