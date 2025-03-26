‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco’s Next TV Show Revealed

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco is staying busy, and she has a new show on the horizon.

Deadline reports that the actress has landed the lead role in the new drama Vanished. AGC Television will be launching the series package for the TV festival Series Mania in Lille, France.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sam Claflin, Karin Viard, and Matthias Schweighöfer also star in the series, which is created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, who also wrote the script. James Clayton, David Kosse, Barnaby Thompson, Preston Thompson and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Miguel A. Palos Jr. serve as executive producers.

(Photo by Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

Per the official logline, “When a romantic getaway to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.”

Production on the new series is set to begin on Apr. 28 on location in Paris and Marseilles. Producer, director, and Ealing Studios owner Barnaby Thompson will direct, while Stuart Ford’s AGC Television will finance and co-produce. Vanished is being made in co-production with Germany’s ARD Degeto.

Vanished is Cuoco’s latest TV role. After The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, she landed the lead role of Cassie Bowden in HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, which ran for two seasons from 2020 to 2022, which she received Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Emmy nominations. She can currently be seen in the Peacock thriller Based on a True Story, which premiered its second season last November. Other recent credits include Harley Quinn, Role Play, Meet Cute, The Man from Toronto, and Killer Movie: Director’s Cut.

As of now, it’s unknown when the show could premiere or on what platform since it seems to still be looking for a home. It certainly sounds like an intriguing drama, but since filming has not yet started, it will likely still be a while until concrete information about the show’s premiere is released. The wait will be worth it, assuming it eventually finds a home, especially with the cast attached. At least there is another Kaley Cuoco show that people will be able to look forward to, and possibly in the near future.