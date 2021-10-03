Judge Judy’s Granddaughter Has Big Role in Her New Show

Judy Justice is a family affair for Judge Judy Sheindlin. Her granddaughter, Sarah Rose, plays an important role in the new series, which debuts on Amazon’s free IMDb TV platform on Nov. 1. Rose, who was previously a production assistant on Judge Judy and Hot Bench, serves as the law clerk in the new show. Rose earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and a business law degree from the University of Southern California in 2019 and also worked as the social media coordinator for Her Honor Mentoring, founded by Sheindlin and her stepdaughter, Nicole Sheindlin.

“A law clerk does whatever the judge asks them to do,” Rose said in the Judy Justice trailer. She is “wired like I am,” Sheindlin said of her granddaughter, adding, “She’s a little snarky. I like that.” The new show also features stenographer Whitney Kumar and bailiff Kevin Rasco. Rasco replaces Petri Hawkins Byrd, who was Sheindlin’s longtime bailiff during Judge Judy.

Sheindlin announced Rose would join Judy Justice early last month. “I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family,” Sheindlin said in a statement at the time. “She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated. Who knows where she gets those traits?” Rose is still finishing her law school studies. She interned at the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office in Carmel, New York and interned at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Sheindlin, 78, became a household name thanks to Judge Judy, which aired new episodes from September 1996 until July 2021. The series was the highest-rated daytime television show during much of its run and made her the highest-paid television star in the country. Judge Judy won three Emmys and earned Sheindlin the Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 2019.

The first new episode of Judy Justice will be released on Monday, Nov. 1 on IMDb TV and is easily the platform’s biggest original project yet. New episodes will be released on Mondays and Amazon has reportedly ordered 120 episodes to be produced.

“Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, said in a statement. “As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day.”