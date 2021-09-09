‘Judy Justice’: Judge Judy Scheindlin’s Return to Courtroom Gets Premiere Date

Judge Judy Scheindlin just ended her long-running daytime series earlier this year, but she will be returning to the courtroom very soon. According to Deadline, Scheindlin’s new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice finally has an official premiere date and will be debuting on the streaming service on Nov.1. Joining the judicial icon will be bailiff Kevin Rasco and court stenographer Whitney Kumar, as well as law clerk Sarah Rose, who is Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Notably, the show also reteams Judge Sheindlin with Randy Douthit, her longtime executive producer and director, and her longtime executive producer and director. The three of them previously worked together for more than two decades on Judge Judy, Judge Sheindlin’s legendary CBS series. “I am probably the luckiest on-air personality in the history of television to have had Randy Douthit and Amy Freisleben shepherd my program for over two decades. They continuously make me look good. With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” Judge Sheindlin said in a statement.

New look. New home. The same Judge Judith Sheindlin. #JudyJustice is coming exclusively to @IMDbTV on weekdays beginning November 1. pic.twitter.com/cip66uyWm3 — Judy Justice (@JudyJustice) September 9, 2021

Judge Sheindlin also commented on Rose, her granddaughter, joining the show. “I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated.” Judge Sheindlin then joked, “Who knows where she gets those traits?”

Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV also issued a statement, expressing their excitement to be working with such a major TV icon. “Judge Judy Sheindlin has been instrumental in shaping the world of television for over 25 years, and she has been a weekday staple for advice, entertainment, and the best one-liners in the business,” they said. “As we continue to build IMDb TV into a modern broadcast network, we are thrilled to have Judy Justice as a signature program that our streaming audiences can enjoy any time of day.”



“Judy is a force of nature with a sense of humor,” Douthit added. “She has an unwavering commitment to justice, a deep understanding of human nature, and a very big heart. She inspires me and makes everyone around her want to do better. Finally, Freisleben said, “I was thrilled and humbled when Judy asked me to join her in this new journey as part of Judy Justice, this exciting new program for IMDb TV and Amazon Studios. Our staff has worked tirelessly to create what we know will be the next generation of courtroom television that will appeal to both Judy’s existing fans, as well as to streaming viewers.”