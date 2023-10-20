Jon Stewart's 'The Problem' Fate Revealed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Jon Stewart is Apple TV+'s latest cancellation victim. Variety reports that the weekly talk series The Problem with Jon Stewart is not moving forward with a third season at the streamer. In each episode, the series explored a single topic that was usually part of national events as well as the former Daily Show host's advocacy work. Throughout the two seasons, The Problem covered issues such as racism, climate change, gun control, and more.

The comedian signed a multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ in 2020. The Problem debuted in 2021 and aired episodes every two weeks, with eight episodes in total. Season 2 then switched to weekly airings, with 12 episodes. The series marks the first TV project since he left The Daily Show in 2015. While he had a deal at HBO where he was to develop a topical short-form animated series, as well as other projects, the deal ultimately fell through.

News of the cancellation comes over six months after the Season 2 finale aired in April. Reportedly, Stewart and Apple had disagreements about the topics that would be discussed for a potential third season, including AI and China. With the two being unable to come to an agreement, they parted ways amicably. What exactly would have been discussed is unknown, but it sounds like it didn't really make either party happy with what the outcome would have been. As with any show that's canceled, there's always the possibility it could be picked up elsewhere, and there wouldn't be a problem with the topics.

Stewart served as host of The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015. Since leaving the news and political satire talk show, he became an executive producer on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also portrayed Carl in the "Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life" episode of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. What else Stewart has in store is unknown, but hopefully, this won't be the last time he'll be on the talk show circuit.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has been brutal lately when it comes to cancellations. The streamer most recently canceled the popular murder mystery series The Afterparty, even after it teased a third season. The streamer also canceled a number of shows in the last few months, and it's likely more are on the way. At least there's a reason for The Problem's cancellation. However, that doesn't make it any easier.