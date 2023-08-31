'Sleepy Hollow' Alum Nicole Beharie Seen in New 'The Morning Show' Season 3 Photos

Apple TV+'s first look at Season 3 of The Morning Show features Nicole Beharie in action! The Sleepy Hollow star joined the cast of the popular comedy last summer as Christina Hunter. "A grounded, competitive, and charismatic millennial who is a news anchor on The Morning Show," reads a character breakdown via TVLine. "Christina works hard, plays hard, and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence."

In the first look photos, it seems like Christina is settling into the anchor desk pretty well. Smiles and all. Not to mention, in another photo, she looks to be engaging in an interesting conversation. But with whom? Fans will be able to find that out and more when The Morning Show premieres on Sept. 13 exclusively on Apple TV+.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Coincidentally, this won't be Beharie's first time working with Reese Witherspoon, who stars on The Morning Show opposite Jennifer Aniston. Beharie appeared in two episodes of the Hulu mini-series Little Fire Everywhere. Witherspoon starred in the 2020 drama alongside Kerry Washington. Beharie has also appeared in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., Scenes from a Marriage, Black Mirror, and 42. She is most known for her role as Abbie Mills in the Fox horror drama Sleepy Hollow, loosely based on the short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" by Washington Irving. The series ran for four seasons, but Beharie left after Season 3.

Premiering in 2019, The Morning Show "explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The series stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Jon Hamm, and Nicole Beharie. The third season will see the future of the network thrown "into question, and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA." As unexpected alliances form, "private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom," per the official synopsis.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

The third season of The Morning Show is set to premiere on Sept. 13. With Nicole Beharie added to the cast, it will surely be one to watch. It will be interesting to see how she does at UAB Network and how her dynamic will be with everyone. Fans will want to tune in to see how it all goes down.