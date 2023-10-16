John Krasinski and Dreamworks Debuting New Apple TV+ Series 'Curses'

John Krasinski and Dreamworks have teamed up for a brand new series, Curses!, which will be debuting on Apple TV+ later this month. The show follows Pandora and Russ Vanderhouven, a sister and brother duo who — with the help of their mother, Sky — have to undo a generations-long family curse after their father Alex is turned to stone. The family must return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to finally lift the curse for good and free Alex.

The all-new spooky adventure comedy series is produced by DreamWorks Animation and executive produced by Krasinski features the voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Monster High) as Padora, Andre Robinson (The Loud House) as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (Waffles + Mochi) as Sky, and SAG award winner Reid Scott (Veep) as Alex. Additional stars lending their voices to Curses! are Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Phylicia Rashad (the Creed franchise), and horror legend Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street). Check out the brand-new trailer below!

Curses! is the perfect Halloween-season show for families, as it's a fun and adventure-filled spooky series — reminiscent of iconic movies such as Goonies or Monster Squad — that is perfectly safe for kids. Each episode is packed with action and suspense, like Indiana Jones, except the Vanderhouvens are returning treasures instead of finding them. The family-oriented series will take audiences around the world to experience different cultures and traditions as the family returns artifacts, inspiring kids to create their own history and leave the world better than they found it, while also encouraging empathy as they encounter perspectives from all over.

The family-friendly series is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (DreamWorks Dragons) and Jeff Dixon (The Hurricane Heist). Krasinski — an actor-turned-filmmaker who wrote and directed A Quiet Place Parts I and II — serves as executive producer, alongside his A Quiet Place franchise co-producer, Allyson Seeger. Leo Riley (Guardians of the Galaxy, Tron: Uprising) is the supervising producer, with Chris Copeland (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) and Justin Copeland (Wonder Woman: Bloodlines) serving as creative consultants. Leo Riley (Guardians of the Galaxy, Tron: Uprising) directs with animation services provided by CGCG and House of Cool. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to start streaming Curses! on Friday, Oct. 27, just in time for Halloween.