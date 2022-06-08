Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (June 6)

A new week is here, and so is a new round of additions headed to the Netflix streaming library! This week, the streamer is pulling out the stops to make sure subscribers have hours upon hours of fresh entertainment, with the content catalogue set to expand by 19 new additions, some of which have already been made. The new additions include 15 Netflix originals, like the new series That's My Time with David Letterman and Netflix's Bob Saget tribute, Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'That's My Time with David Letterman' David Letterman is expanding his catalogue of content on Netflix with the Tuesday, June 7 premiere of his new comedy special That's My Time with David Letterman. In the new series, the My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host invites up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each episode in the six-episode debut season highlights a different comedian, who performs a 5-minute stand-up set. Comedians featured include Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran, and Naomi Ekperigin.

'Baby Fever' A fertility doctor will find herself in a pickle when Netflix's new Danish-language original series Baby Fever premieres on Wednesday, June 8. The six-part rom-com drama follows fertility doctor Nana, who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm, setting off "a chain reaction of catastrophes, both big and small." Now pregnant, Nana attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend and long-lost love.

'Rhythm + Flow France' A little less than three years after it first debuted, Netflix is taking its hit reality competition series Rhythm + Flow overseas and to France. In Rhythm + Flow France, a Netflix original music competition, a group of undiscovered rappers will try to freestyle, battle, and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize. The competition is judged by Niska, Shay, and SCH.

'Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness' A brave young animal explorer will set out on an adventure to retrieve a powerful artifact in Netflix's new animated film Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness. Set to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, June 10, the film, based on a short-live graphic novel series by Chris Grine, follows Chickenhare, the adopted son of King Peter, a famous adventurer, who is part chicken and part hare. Together with his two trusty friend, Chickenhare embarks on a mission to find the Scepter of the Hamster of Darkness before his evil Uncle Lapin can get his paws on it.

'Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute' (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images) Five months after his death, Netflix is honoring the late Bob Saget. On Friday, the streamer is A Tribute to Bob Saget. The comedy special sees Saget's friends and family paying their respects to the late actor and comedian, known as America's Dad." The special, filmed at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, features Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos, as well as Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, and more. Saget passed away on January 9 at the age 65.

