John Stamos Admits ‘Mornings Are Hard’ in Light of Bob Saget’s Passing

John Stamos is continuing to mourn the loss of his Full House co-star and longtime friend Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly at age 65 on Sunday. On Thursday, the 58-year-old actor candidly opened up about how he is struggling to cope with his grief in an emotional Twitter post in which he admitted that his grief “comes in waves.”

In the tweet, which Stamos shared without mention of Saget, the actor wrote that “the mornings are hard. Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard.” Stamos went on to recall one of the small things about their friendship that he has come to miss greatly in the days since Saget’s death: Saget’s daily tests. Stamos wrote, “I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/JohnStamos/status/1481648708148084742?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Thursday post marked just the latest tribute from Stamos, who was among the first of his Full House castmates to react to news of Saget’s death on Sunday. Shortly after it was confirmed that Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, just hours after performing near Jacksonville, Stamos took to Twitter, where he wrote that he was “broken,” “gutted,” and “in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” He returned to social media on Tuesday with a longer tribute post, which he shared alongside a photo of himself and Saget, admitting that he’s “not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet.”

In the heartbreaking post, Stamos said he was instead choosing to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.” He wrote that Saget is “standing on stage” and then “on his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive… And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends.” Stamos added, “and he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again – and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.” The actor concluded the post, “I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

Stamos and Saget starred alongside one another on Full House, with Saget starring as single father of three Danny Tanner and Stamos appearing as his brother-in-law Jesse. The series ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, with both actors reprising their roles on Fuller House, which centered on D.J. and Stephanie reuniting with Kimmy to help raise D.J.’s children. Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters – Aubrey, 24, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 – whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.