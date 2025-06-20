Jensen Ackles Gives Update on ‘Tracker’ Season 3 Appearance

Jensen Ackles has a big update for those hoping to see him return to Tracker as Russell Shaw.

The actor made his debut as the brother of Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw in the first season of the CBS hit drama.

Ackles has kept pretty busy these days, between the fifth and final season of The Boys, prequel Vought Rising, and new series Countdown. With Tracker coming back for a third season this fall on CBS, fans have probably been wondering if they will be seeing Colter’s brother again. Ackles spoke to Collider about his possible return, and all signs are pointing in a good direction.

Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“We are discussing that as we speak,” the Supernatural alum shared. “That is being talked about, so yeah, I would hope so. Justin [Hartley] is a dear friend of mine, and getting to play with him is always a fun thing. So, yeah, there are talks of bringing me back. To what capacity, I’m not sure yet.”

It’s unknown how the show would bring back Russell, but it has really been digging into the death of Colter and Russell’s father, and what really happened. The Season 2 finale even revealed a big part of it, and that will definitely continue for Season 3. It would be a good excuse to bring Russell back, as well as Melissa Roxburgh’s Dory Shaw. However, just like Ackles, Roxburgh is plenty busy these days, as the Manifest star has her NBC show The Hunting Party, which has been renewed for Season 2. It might all just depend on how schedules line up and what the writers can come up with.

Filming for Tracker’s third season is expected to start sometime this summer, and as of now, it’s unknown what all will exactly be included. Since Ackles is in discussion to return for Season 3, there’s a good chance it will happen. But it’s just a matter of how and when, as well as what his busy schedule looks like. At the very least, fans won’t be in short supply of Ackles, whose new show, Countdown, premieres on Wednesday on Prime Video. For now, both seasons of Tracker are streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 premieres this fall on CBS, airing once again on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.