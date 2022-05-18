Jennifer Lopez Shares First Look at Upcoming Netflix Documentary

✖

Jennifer Lopez is set to give fans an inside look at her life in the new Netflix documentary, Halftime. The film will follow Lopez's extensive career and will give fans a special look at her 2020 Super Howl halftime performance alongside Shakira. In advance of the film's June 14 premiere, Netflix released its first look at Halftime and it showcases Lopez getting real about her career like never before.

The trailer begins with Lopez explaining the difficulties of living life in "the public eye," saying that she "really believed a lot of" the negative things that they had to say about her. Her fiancé, Ben Affleck, then says that he once asked her whether the negativity bothers her, to which he recalls her saying, "I expected this." Elsewhere in the trailer, Lopez is hard at work preparing for her Super Bowl halftime performance.

She can be heard saying that she doesn't want her performance to simply be a series of moves, she wants it to be "something with substance." The star adds, "I want something real." The trailer ends with Lopez describing how she wants the world to see her in a serious light, saying, "My whole life, I've been battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously." It looks like fans will get to see that very side of the talented singer and actor when her documentary premieres on Netflix on June 14.

Ahead of Halftime's premiere on Netflix, the film will open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, per PEOPLE. Halftime will premiere on June 8, the opening night of the film festival, at the United Palace in Washington Heights in upper Manhattan. Lopez's documentary has a major connection to the film festival, as its director, Amanda Micheli, is a Tribeca alum. In a press release from the Tribeca Film Festival, they mention that Halftime will give Lopez's fans "an intimate peek behind the curtain."

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions," the press release continues. "And it's only the beginning. Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose."