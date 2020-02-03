Super Bowl 2020: Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Hug After Halftime Show Performance

Moments after Jennifer Lopez and Shakira finished blowing our minds with their Super Bowl LIV halftime performance, the two musical powerhouses made our hearts melt with an enthusiastic hug that’s lighting up social media. Having absorbed the cheers of the thousands of people watching their history-making performance as the first Latin women to co-headline a Super Bowl halftime show, Lopez and Shakira can be seen giving each other a high five before embracing.

Lopez took to Instagram soon after the show wrapped up to thank her creative team for the most “epic halftime,” writing alongside a snap from the show, “Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!”

In another post, she honored her Puerto Rican heritage as well as Shakira’s Colombian roots, writing in Spanish alongside a photo of herself holding up the Puerto Rican flag during a rendition of “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Puerto Rico and Colombia very high today.”

After bringing her 11-year-old daughter on stage to perform alongside her for a portion of the show, Lopez also made sure to send love to the preteen, thanking her and calling her “my coconut.”

For Shakira, the Miami halftime show came as she also celebrated her 43rd birthday, which she acknowledged on her Instagram after the show.

“The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” artist wrote on Instagram. “We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

