Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Engaged Again — See the Ring

✖

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again, this time after rekindling their romance from the early 2000s. Lopez announced the news via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. She first directed fans to the newsletter via Twitter and Instagram, teasing she had "a really exciting and special story" to tell her fans.

In the aforementioned newsletter, she included a brief video that shows her tearing up while showing off a green diamond engagement ring. Her 2002 song "Dear Ben" plays through the first line: "You're perfect."

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022

There was a brief caption accompanying the video, which read, "Life is an art...and we are the artists...make it as beautiful as you want and create exactly what you want it to be...the JLo effect." Affleck has yet to speak out on the engagement, and proposal details are still under wraps. By extension, there is no word on when the couple intends to marry.

This is the couple's second engagement, with their first occurring in the early 2000s. The pair met while filming the movie Gigli in 2001 and began dating not long after. They became engaged in November 2002, with a wedding planned for Sept. 14, 2003. However, the ceremony was called off with just a few days' notice. The couple had broken up by January 2004. This entire saga was a massive media story, with the couple later citing the public pressure placed on the relationship and one of the reasons they split.

Fast forward to April 2021; Affleck's relationship with Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas had just ended, Lopez was fresh out of her highly publicized engagement to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez. Paparazzi photos surfaced showing "Bennifer" spending time together, all these years later. They were confirmed to be dating not long after.

While this has all been a massive media story, most of the coverage is sourced from paparazzi and anonymous sources. The couple have tried to remain out of the public spotlight, only making rare comments on the relationship. That trend continues with this engagement reveal, with Lopez opting to unveil it on her own personal platform rather than via social media or a placement in a high-profile publication.