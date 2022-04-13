Jennifer Lopez Documentary, 'Halftime', Coming to Netflix

✖

Jennifer Lopez is giving Netflix subscribers a brand new reason to tune in. The singer and actress' upcoming documentary Halftime debuts during the 2022 Tribeca Festival, which kicks off June 8, and will premiere on Netflix on June 14. The film follows Lopez as she looks back on her career as a superstar singer, performer and movie star.

Directed by Amanda Micheli, Halftime will give Lopez's fans a behind-the-scenes look at the star as she prepares for her Super Bowl Halftime show alongside Shakira, as well as her performance at the presidential inauguration. "It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true," said Micheli in a statement, as per Variety.

"The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival – a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We're thrilled to open with Halftime an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez's activism through her iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," added Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. "Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx."

Rosenthal's co-founder Robert De Niro also had nothing but kind words for the film ahead of its festival debut. "Powerful storytelling – whether in music, film, or games – encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that," said De Niro in his own statement. "The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression." Lopez also announced the project on her own Instagram with a quick teaser. "It's just the beginning," she wrote alongside a photo of her profile. "Halftime, a @Netflix Documentary about Jennifer Lopez, releasing June 14."