Jennifer Lopez Fans Got Big Movie News Ahead of Her Engagement

Jennifer Lopez fans have been celebrating the singer/actress/entrepreneur's engagement to Ben Affleck all weekend, but they also received a big film-centric update just a few days before. Lopez's next movie, Shotgun Wedding, will be available to stream at home via Prime Video upon release, as opposed to being in theaters. While it may take some of the glitz and glamor out of the movie's release, it's a consumer-friendly move that will allow anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the movie at home.

Shotgun Wedding is a Liongate feature and was set to debut in movie theaters on June 29. Amazon had picked up distribution right for lots of countries outside of the U.S. earlier in production, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, the company wanted to double down on its commitment to the flick and decided to make a bid for the U.S. rights, as well. As THR's Etan Vlessing reports, "Amazon made the Hollywood studio an offer its distribution execs concluded they could not pass up on."

The romantic action-comedy movie sees Lopez play a bride, joined on-screen by groom Josh Duhamel (replacing Armie Hammer, who exited the flick due to his recent scandals). Things at their destination wedding go insanely wrong and the couples and their guest get taken hostage. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, described the movie in a statement to THR, saying, "Packed with action, comedy and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone." (To make sure you can watch the movie upon release, click here to learn more about Amazon Prime subscriptions.)

While that fictional wedding sounds like quite the handful, Lopez definitely hopes her next nuptials go smoothly. On Friday, Lopez revealed she was engaged to fellow actor Ben Affleck once again. They previously became engaged back in November 2002. They called off their wedding — planned for Sept. 14, 2003 — just days beforehand. The couple had completely broken up by January 2004. They reunited in 2021 in the wake of Lopez's engagement to former MLB pro Alex Rodriguez, which ended in scandal. Lopez (and her fans) have been hoping for the best for the reunited "Bennifer." And so far, so good!