Jennifer Lopez Chills Poolside in New Photos While on Break From Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Lopez posted a few snapshots of her time in the Dominican Republic, and the first one she chose to share with her fans included her her kids, Maximilian and Emme. The second photo the singer and actress shared was of her overlooking a beautiful sunset, and the third and final photo was of the beautiful view of the infinity-style pool that overlooks the ocean.

Lopez has been there while shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding starring Josh Duhamel who plays opposite to Lopez in the romantic comedy. The movie will show the story of a couple seeking to find paradise in their destination wedding, but their opinionated families interfere right as they begin to get cold feet. "Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!!" she captioned the photo along with a few emojis and tags. The first photo Lopez seems to be enjoying the pool with everyone as they all went for a night swim.

Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez posted a photo from what looks like the same pool. Similar to Lopez's photo, his picture was taken from behind him, as his back faces the camera and the former MLB star overlooked the open ocean. The couple was recently seen showing some PDA amid rumors that they had split and called off their engagement after Rodriguez found himself engulfed in a scandal after he was said to have stepped out with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, according to one source who spoke with PEOPLE, the two never officially called anything off.

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together," the insider said. "They hit a rough patch. But they're not broken up." Rodriguez found himself in a cheating scandal when LeCroy claimed she was in contact with him but that they "never met up." The source clarified that this scandal "had no bearing on the rough patch at all."

Due to the pandemic and being in separate locations, that posed a strain on their relationship. The source continued, "She's working in the Dominican Republic, and he's in Miami, so it's tough seeing each other, especially with quarantining and COVID." However, the two are determined to make it work because they "want to stay together." A second source also affirmed that LeCroy had nothing to do with their rough patch and that they are currently "working through things."