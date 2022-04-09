Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Engagement Has Fans in Tears
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially fiances again. The couple, which became a media sensation in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021, is set to wed after Lopez revealed the engagement on Friday night. The couple has had loads of support over the past year, and that love came through in the wake of the reveal.
Lopez unveiled the update — and the engagement ring — via her her On the JLo newsletter. She tearfully showed off the new bling in a brief emotional video, with the news spread across social media immediately after. Scroll through to see some of the reactions from "Bennifer" supporters responding to the engagement news.
Congratulations to you and Ben! 💕 https://t.co/aDcD70FR2n— Christian Sierra (@CSierra92) April 9, 2022
"I'm so very HAPPY for you @JLo!!!" one fan wrote. "Truly LOVE seeing you happy. Thanks for sharing all that you do with us, and for sharing all the LOVE."prevnext
I'm not believing!! I'm jumping with happiness for you my love. You deserve to be happy I love you 🥺😭🤏💍 pic.twitter.com/t5HY0NEkES— andreza💍 (@andrezaj_c) April 9, 2022
"I am so beyond happy for your happiness you deserve everything and are such an inspiration and no words to perfectly describe you but know this Jlover is so happy for you!!!" a second fan tweeted. "Congratulations baby!! [heart emojis] I loved the #onethejlo Always do! They keep me closer to my everything!!"prevnext
OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp— Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022
"Omg!!! How exciting!!!" a third tweeted. "True love always finds it's way back and exists! Thank you for reminding us all."prevnext
i’m not crying. you are 😭🥹♥️ #bennifer pic.twitter.com/XoWipiOHzJ— DAY 💍 (@withlopez) April 9, 2022
"I'm crying!!" another supporter wrote. "I'm so happy for [Jennifer] and Ben. You both deserve all happiness."prevnext
JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!— Darko (@uaidarko) April 9, 2022
Bennifer never dies. pic.twitter.com/X6s0Z1osLW
"Congrats Jen + Ben! Feels familiar for some reason," another Twitter user wrote. "Happy you found your way back to each other."prevnext
My heart is literally exploding with joy and I have tears in my eyes.. I’m so happy to see this wonderful green ring this big and beautiful smile on your pretty face💚— Giulia💍♡ (@giuli_jlover) April 9, 2022
You really deserve the best in the world @JLo ✨
CONGRATULATIONS JEN & BEN💍💘 pic.twitter.com/KWfE376cGg
"I'm so happy for you guys!!! [ring emoji] #Bennifer forever," one person added. Yet another person wrote, "honey i couldn't breathe because of how bad my crying was i really truly cried. tears of joy tho."prev