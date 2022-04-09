Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Engagement Has Fans in Tears

By John Connor Coulston

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially fiances again. The couple, which became a media sensation in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021, is set to wed after Lopez revealed the engagement on Friday night. The couple has had loads of support over the past year, and that love came through in the wake of the reveal.

Lopez unveiled the update — and the engagement ring — via her her On the JLo newsletter. She tearfully showed off the new bling in a brief emotional video, with the news spread across social media immediately after. Scroll through to see some of the reactions from "Bennifer" supporters responding to the engagement news.

"I'm so very HAPPY for you @JLo!!!" one fan wrote. "Truly LOVE seeing you happy. Thanks for sharing all that you do with us, and for sharing all the LOVE."

"I am so beyond happy for your happiness you deserve everything and are such an inspiration and no words to perfectly describe you but know this Jlover is so happy for you!!!" a second fan tweeted. "Congratulations baby!! [heart emojis] I loved the #onethejlo Always do! They keep me closer to my everything!!"

"Omg!!! How exciting!!!" a third tweeted. "True love always finds it's way back and exists! Thank you for reminding us all."

"I'm crying!!" another supporter wrote. "I'm so happy for [Jennifer] and Ben. You both deserve all happiness."

"Congrats Jen + Ben! Feels familiar for some reason," another Twitter user wrote. "Happy you found your way back to each other."

"I'm so happy for you guys!!! [ring emoji] #Bennifer forever," one person added. Yet another person wrote, "honey i couldn't breathe because of how bad my crying was i really truly cried. tears of joy tho."

