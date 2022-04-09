Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Engagement Has Fans in Tears

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially fiances again. The couple, which became a media sensation in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance in 2021, is set to wed after Lopez revealed the engagement on Friday night. The couple has had loads of support over the past year, and that love came through in the wake of the reveal.

Lopez unveiled the update — and the engagement ring — via her her On the JLo newsletter. She tearfully showed off the new bling in a brief emotional video, with the news spread across social media immediately after. Scroll through to see some of the reactions from "Bennifer" supporters responding to the engagement news.