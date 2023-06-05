Jennifer Aniston Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After ending a weeks-long stay on the streaming charts with Murder Mystery 2 last month, Jennifer Aniston is back in Netflix's Top 10. Her 2013 film We're the Millers is currently dominating the Netflix streaming charts, climbing to the No. 1 spot within just a few days of streaming on the platform.

Directed by Rawson M. Thurber, We're the Millers is a crime comedy film that follows veteran pot dealer David, who finds himself in big debt to his supplier after he is jumped by thugs. In an effort to wipe his debt clean, he creates a fake family as part of his plan to move a a huge shipment of weed into the U.S. from Mexico. Along with Aniston, the film also stars Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Quinn, and Ed Helms.

The film arrived on Netflix on Thursday, June 1 and jumped onto the Top 10 charts just a day later when took the No. 2 spot, FlixPatrol data shows. The move remained in that second spot for another day before climbing to No. 1 on Sunday. As of Monday, We're the Millers was enjoying its second straight day at No. 1 on the Top 10 Movies chart, beating out To Leslie (No. 2), The Boss Baby (No. 3), The Choice (No. 4), and Funny People (No. 5).

We're the Millers' Netflix success isn't much of a surprise given the popularity of the comedy. The movie not only grossed $270 million worldwide against a $37 million budget during its theatrical run, but was also nominated for four People's Choice Awards, and six MTV Movie Awards, of which it won two. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics – it currently holds a 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it certified rotten – it was certified fresh by the audience, holding a 75% audience score.

We're the Millers was so popular that, according to Aniston, "there was talk" to make a sequel to the 2013 road-trip comedy. During an interview promoting her and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2, the Friends star was asked if there were any other sequels she was almost involved with, Aniston sharing, "yes, We're The Millers," going on to reveal, "There was talk about that. But that one didn't happen." While We're the Millers 2 seemingly never passed the early discussions phase, fans can currently stream the original 2013 film on Netflix. Exact viewership data for the movie on Netflix isn't available at this time.