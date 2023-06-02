Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 2)

The first weekend of June is here, and Netflix plans to spend it by growing its content offerings. After stocking dozens of new titles – Mean Girls, Groundhog Day, and The Breakfast Club to name a few – on June 1, the streamer will keep the momentum going this weekend when five new titles, all Netflix original series and films, drop this weekend. The new arrivals include everything from the final episodes of Manifest to the Season 3 debut of Valeria. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Manifest: Season 4 Part 2' Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story." prevnext

'Missed Connections' Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After an unforgettable encounter, a hopeless romantic turns to an app to seek out a man she just met – but is he really what she's looking for?" prevnext

'Rich in Love 2' Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When Paula leaves Rio de Janeiro to resume her work as a volunteer doctor in the Amazon, Teto hatches an impulsive plan to follow her – and chaos ensues." prevnext

'Scoop' Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice." prevnext

'Valeria: Season 3' Premiere Date: Friday, June 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "New love triangles. New life stages. Birthdays welcoming a new decade. The same four friends to navigate through it all together." prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix is starting the month off on a high note. As it stocks dozens of new titles throughout the first few days of June, none will be leaving this weekend. However, all good things come to an end, with Netflix having several departures scheduled for this month. June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway June 13

Marlon: Seasons 1-2

The Mole: Seasons 3-4 June 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1 June 15

The Darkness prevnext